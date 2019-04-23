Somalia: President Farmajo Seeks Intervention of Islamic Scholars to Initiate Dialogue With Al-Shabaab

Somalia President Mohamed Farmajo has sought the intervention of Islamic scholars in ending the Al-Shabab menace .

The president said scholars should help initiate dialogue with the terror group, who are saying that they are motivated in their fight by the need to make Somalia a completely Islamic state.

But the president said a structured dialogue based on the real Islamic teachings could be key to ending the blood letting that the terror group has been inflicting in the country

President Farmajo also said that there were foreign forces destabilizing Somalia.

Other than carrying out attacks in the country, the Al-Shabab militants have used Somalia as a base from where they plan and organize attacks in the neighboring countries, and also as a training ground