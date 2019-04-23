23 April 2019

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Transitioning to National Forces in Somalia - More Than an Exit for AMISOM

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Fiona Blyth

When the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) deployed in 2007, the AU and the UN Security Council expected that the United Nations would eventually take over from the AU force.

But while a UN peacekeeping operation remains a theoretical option for the council, its prospects have diminished. Instead, the focus of Somali and international efforts has shifted to planning for AMISOM to transition directly Somali security forces without an interim UN mission.

Some factors behind this shift in intentions, including the new Somali administration's commitment to assuming responsibility for security, a general agreement that the time had come for an exit strategy, and the Security Council's reduced appetite for peace operations.

Despite steady progress, there is still a long way to go in implementing this plan. Reforms are encountering resistance from vested interests, and al-Shabab poses an ongoing threat.

Any sustainable transition from AMISOM must be a long-term project that includes not just a military handover but also political decisions on security and the structure of the state.

It also depends on aligning national priorities and international efforts and the willingness of all security actors in Somalia to work together in a pragmatic, transparent, and coordinated way.

Somalia

President Farmajo Seeks Intervention of Islamic Scholars to Initiate Dialogue With Al-Shabaab

Somalia President Mohamed Farmajo has sought the intervention of Islamic scholars in ending the Al-Shabab menace . Read more »

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.