South Africa: SA's Harris Reaches Career-High ATP Ranking

Cape Town — Rising South African tennis star Lloyd Harris has reached a career-high ranking of No 90.

The 22-year-old cracked the ATP Tour's top 100 for the first time in February after winning an ATP Challenger event.

He has moved up four spots in the latest ATP rankings after reaching the last 16 at a Challenger event in Taipei last week.

In January, Harris qualified for the Australian Open where he lost in the first round to Russia's Daniil Medvedev. He was playing in his second main draw of a Grand Slam, having also participated in last year's US Open, where he lost in the first round to Frenchman Gilles Simon.

This week, Harris is in action at the Hungarian Open - an ATP 250 event in Budapest - where he faces Peter Gojowczyk of Germany later on Monday. Gojowczyk is currently ranked 85th in the ATP singles rankings.

Meanwhile South Africa's top tennis player, Kevin Anderson , moved up a spot to No 6 in the latest ATP rankings.

Anderson has plagued by an elbow injury which caused him to miss the recent Monte Carlo Masters and he will not be in action this week.

Source: Sport24