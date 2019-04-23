Zimbabwe: Zitf Opens With Harare Firms Dominating Annual Showcase

The 60th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) opens in Bulawayo this Tuesday with Harare firms dominating the country's premier business exhibition.

This was revealed by ZITF Company board chairperson Ruth Ncube while briefing journalists in Bulawayo Monday.

A record-breaking subscription at 532 direct local exhibitors and 16 countries are participating.

In terms of geographical mix, 55 percent of confirmed local exhibitors are from Harare, 25 percent from Bulawayo, 15 percent (other towns) and five percent from the international sector.

Foreign nations participating at this year's edition of showcase include newcomers Belarus, USA, Botswana, Ethiopia, Japan, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates among others.

Some of the major highlights of this year's trade fair include the ZITF International Business Conference Wednesday in which Vice President Constantino Chiwenga will deliver a key note address.

The current economic environment which has seen price distortions and the instability in the local RTGS currency will most likely dominate deliberations.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni is scheduled to officially open the five-day prime trade showcase on Friday.