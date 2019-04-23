22 April 2019

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberian Youngster Nominated for Turkish Best Winger of the Season

Liberian winger, Jerryson Willie, who played his club football for Turgutreisspor in Turkey is in contention to win Muğla Super Amateur League 2018-2019 Best winger of the Season.

Jerryson Willie, affectionately known as faithboy produce a masterclass performance in the Turkish fourth tier League and was rated as one of the brightest prospect in Turkey.

The former Nimba United winger help Turgutreisspor capture the 2018/2019 Muğla Super League and was a stardom that caught the attentions of several top flight clubs in Turkey including yeni Malatyaspor and his former employer Ankaraspor among host of other clubs.

Jerryson faithboy Willie a former Ankaraspor youth is ranked second among nine candidates to compete for the Muğla Super Amateur League 2018-2019 winger of season.

Full list of Candidates for the Award.

1.Süleyman Can Özen (Gümüşlükspor)

2.Jerryson Willie (Turgutreisspor)

3.Süleyman Taş (Karaovaspor)

4.Sahan Ozsahin (Dalyanspor)

5.Semih Berkan Zan (New Milasspor)

6.Master Deep (Göcekspor)

7.Samet Bayrak (Düğerek Güneşspor)

8.Mujahid Tatar (Beçin Genclerpor)

9.Tarık Özdemir (Dalaman Municipal Youth Youth)

Liberia

