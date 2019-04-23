Liberia: Police Patrol Redlight to Deter Zogoes

Dozens of riot officers from the Liberia National Police (LNP) patrolled the business enclave of Redlight, Paynesville early Thursday morning in an attempt to deter street gangs known here as zogoes.

The riot police patrol came a day after dozens of zogoes demonstrated in the area to claim government's attention to the continued harassment, intimidation and flogging of their accomplices in Fiarman, Sinkor.

In early April, the leader of zogoes in Paynesville was allegedly killed by the leader of zogoes in Plumker Community, who is identified as Man Devil.

Suspect Man Devil is said to be at large.

The Liberia National disclosed that several persons that are allegedly connected to the death of the zogoes leader were arrested and being processed for prosecution.

The patrolling officers did not carry firearms, but rattan (cains) as they moved in the main streets of Redlight general market.

No arrest of zogoe was observed during the patrol.A witness explains that zogoes set up roadblocks to prevent vehicles and pedestrians from going about their normal daily activities.

Witness Fatta Donzoe says the presence of the police officers deters zogoes who are usually around the market corners, seeking to rob people of their personal effects.

Meanwhile, residents and marketers of Paynesville have commended the police for their presence.But they suggest that the officers should also patrol area during the night hours.

By Emmanuel Mondaye-Edited by Winston W. Parley