Liberia: Lonestar Cell MTN Upgrades Its Network

Liberiia's GSM giant, Lonestar Cell MTN announced Thursday that it had embarked on upgrading its network sites in Monrovia. It said as of April 14, 2019, the following sites were upgraded to receive a stronger data signalSwankamore Community (Ghana dumboy shop to LIB Girl grill); Chugbor Community (Solomon Juah community); Gaye Town (Tupee Taylor curve);Duport Road (Mickey Gray junction) and 72nd (checkpoint).

Others were Lekley Town (Amagahsie, Jacob Town); Lott Carey (Mission); Capitol By-Pass (University of Liberia); Banjor Community and Sinkor (16th and 20th streets).

According to the company, the upgrade means that people living in these communities will now enjoy a stronger, improved data experience whether they are at home or out and about.

Commenting on the upgrade, Lonestar Cell MTN's Chief Technology Officer, Henri ChimbaNghemning said, "In Liberia, the use of the internet and digital platforms to connect to family and friends is growing exponentially. Our continued network upgrade program is our way of ensuring that our customers always get the highest speed and quality of service when they access the internet."

Lonestar Cell MTN is making significant investments aimed at improving the experience for its customers by delivering high-speed data and high-quality voice calls across Liberia. To enjoy fast speed data on the superfast Lonestar Cell MTN network, customers need to ensure that their Lonestar Cell MTN SIM cards are in their internet-enabled phones or smartphones. If customers have dual-SIM phones, they need to ensure that their Lonestar Cell MTN SIM card is the primary SIM for data access to enjoy the fastest speed available. -Press release.