Liberia: 60 Housing Units for New Kru Town Fire Victims

The Government of Liberia (GOL) through the Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment (LACE) has begun digging foundations for 60 housing units to be constructed for scores of fire disaster victims in the Popo Beach Community of New Kru Town.

The project is part of government's intervention to shelter hundreds of residents after more than 25 zinc shacks were recently gutted by fire in New Kru Town, a densely congested slum community on the Bushrod Island.

President George Weah visited the fire disaster site and assured that the Government of Liberia would have constructed houses for the dwelling of both the victims and other residents who were not affected by the fire disaster.

During his visit there, President Weah donated assorted food stuff to the victims with the assurance that he would have provided shelters for them.

The Chairman of the Municipal Borough of New Kru Town (NKT), Christine Cole has disclosed here that LACE is registering owners and caretakers of houses destroyed by the fire disaster.

The aim is to have a clearer picture of the total amount of people to live in the units when completed, he says recently.

According to him, the first phase of the construction would target 30 housing units for victims of the disaster and their dependents.

Thereafter, he says LACE will commerce the project second phase of the project to house non-affected residents of the same community who live in zinc shacks.

Chairman Cole adds that when the structures are completed, they will include modern latrine, bathroom, kitchen, and sitting room for the comfort of occupants.

Meanwhile, Chairman Cole has expressed gratitude to President Weah for his show of love and care to the people of New Kru Town during the time of distress.

The implementing partner, LACE, was established by the government to improve the living standards of poor communities through the provisions and strengthening of basic social services.

It has a mandate to promote a community-based implementation, administration and maintenance.By Emmanuel Mondaye-Edited by Winston W. Parley