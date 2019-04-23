Liberia: Prince Johnson 'Demands' U.S.$2.2 Million

Nimba County Senator Prince Y. Johnson is demanding US$2.2 million from the Government of Liberia owed his county as Social Development Fund.

Social Development Fund is an annual amount paid to counties where concession companies are operating.

Nimba County is one of the counties where steel giant, ArcelorMittal is operating.

Addressing a news conference recently, Senator Johnson said government's alleged refusal to release the money is affecting development initiatives in the county.

Senator Johnson said 20 percent of this amount was earmarked to be used for areas affected as a result of ArcelorMittal.

The Nimba County Senator said besides, the county has huge amount of scraps that the previous government turned over to the county, and that two companies are already in contact with the county authorities in a Tripartite agreement including Lone-star and Sethi Brothers.

He disclosed that the county has a number of works to be done in connecting feeder roads including damaged roads for which the amount is needed to repair road equipment.

He said frantic efforts have been exerted by the county's leadership for government to make the money available, but to no avail.

Senator Johnson who appeared disappointed due to perpetual delays in accessing the money said bureaucracy in the governing system is preventing his county from getting the money.

"I am speaking in this manner so that the president can know that it is tough in Nimba County and to inform his officials to release the county social development fund, as the people of Nimba are looking forward to receiving that money," Senator Johnson said.

He added that citizens of Nimba will be disappointed or let down if the money is not released to repair the damaged machines and to rehabilitate the feeder roads.

He noted that Nimba County, consisting of 1.2 million people, has pledged its continued support to the CDC-led Government.