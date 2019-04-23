Liberia: Speaker Chambers Proposes Amendment

The Speaker of the House of Representatives has proposed amendment to the Community Forest Law of Liberia.

Dr. Bhofal Chambers said the proposed amendment will help boost the country's economy.

The House speaker said in 2018, the Legislature passed the Community Forest Law to protect the country's natural resources, however, he said the law needs more reinforcement through amendment to accrue more benefits.

Speaker Chambers spoke recently when he appeared on the Truth Breakfast Show.

Speaker Chambers said because natural resources of Liberia must benefit the citizenry, the proposed amendment intends to boost the nation's economy and also put smile on the faces of local inhabitants.

Touching other issues of national concern, the Speaker has urged representative, Yekeh Kolubah of District #10 to desist discussing national security matters in the public.

Recently, Rep. Kolubah made what many considered a threating statement against the life of President George M. Weah.

In a statement while joining the collaborating political parties, Rep Kolubah said President Weah will run away from the country in three months.

His statement triggered the Ministry of Justice through Montserrado County Attorney to invite him.

Rep Kolubah was given 72 hours by ex-rebel generals to turn himself in for questioning or risked being arrested.

However, the ex-generals have since apologized for their statement during a meeting with Montserrado County Attorney.