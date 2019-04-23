Liberia: Yekeh Appears At Justice Ministry

At long last Montserrado County District #10 Representative Yekeh Kolubah Monday, April 22, 2019, appeared before authorities at the Ministry of Justice, days after being summoned.

The tough-talking lawmaker was escorted to the Ministry of Justice by a group of lawmakers under the banner "Independent Legislative Caucus."

Following his closed-door meeting with officials of the Justice Ministry, Rep. Kolubah told reporters that the meeting was only a peace mediation meeting and there was no need for arrest.

Rep. Kolubah said he had initially refused to attend the previously called meeting by the Ministry of Justice due to the improper address on the letter.

Rep. Kolubah said the gathering was intended to find amicable and peaceful solution to the political stalemate between him and President George Weah.

The Montserrado County lawmaker has been a critic of President Weah and the CDC led-government, and he was recently accused of threatening to overthrow the government.

Rep. Kolubah said he remains committed to the peace and stability of Liberia and would do nothing to jeopardize it.

The meeting was held in the presence of Finance and Development Planning Minister, Samuel Tweah, the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Nathaniel McGill and other officials of government.

"I was not sent for to stop me from talking and, I also work in this government; if the government goes bad and falls, I'll definitely go bad too and that why we should talk about the ills in the government and the society," the lawmaker said.

Rep. Kolubah indicated that his critical stance against the CDC led-government on the governance of the country is part of his oversight function as a lawmaker.

The District #10 Lawmaker indicated that he will continue to be constructively critical on issues affecting the lives of his people and the country, void of insults.

Rep. Kolubah said nobody at the House of Representatives can suspend him because whatever he has said is in line with the Constitution of Liberia.

He said if the Constitution of Liberia provides that he be arrested or suspended for speaking on issues affecting the country and its people, he will submit to any arrest order or accept to be suspended.

He accused Speaker Bhofal Chambers of always denying his communications from appearing on the agenda for discussion.

"I was elected similarly as Speaker Chambers and he should respect the people of Monsterrado District #10 Representative and let their presence be felt," the lawmaker said.

He said President Weah was told during the meeting with the Independent Legislative Caucus (ILC) that Speaker Chambers was the cause of the problem at the Legislature.

However, the lawmaker clarified that the June 7, 2019 planned protest was not part of Monday's discussions at the Ministry of Justice.

He said as one of the supporters of the protest, he and others remained committed to ensuring that the protest is peaceful.

The lawmaker said organizers of the protest don't want it to be violent; neither do they want war, but is about creating an environment that the people of Liberia will be able to live free.

Last Friday, Justice Minister Frank Musah Dean invited Rep. Kolubah for a conference at the Ministry of Justice to afford him the opportunity to clarify statements/comment he made at a gathering by his supporters on Sunday, April 14, 2019, which suggested change of government.

In his communication to the lawmaker, Minister Dean wrote: "We present our compliments and hereby invite you to a conference at the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.

The purpose of the conference is to afford you the opportunity to clarify statements/comment made by you, at a gathering of your supporters on Sunday, April 14, 2019, which suggest change of government by means other constitutional.

You are on record to have said, inter alia: "We will move and they will solve the problem; too much, enough is enough... when you need us tomorrow, we will be available to tell this president, this squatter, will soon be leaving in less than three months because he does not able this country anymore.

If they want violence, we will give them violence."

He also said "we note that a squatter is a person who unlawfully occupies an uninhabited building or unused land; a settler with no legal title to the land occupied.

Your reference to the President as a squatter, in respect of the office he now occupies, clearly confirms your refusal to accept the results of the Presidential and Legislative Elections of October 2017, an election in which you participated and were elected Representative for District #10, Montserrado County.

You will recall that in response to your letter of April 11, 2019, the MOJ, through the Liberia National Police (LNP), provided you and your supporters the required police protection to march from Vamoma Junction to the Headquarters of the Unity Party in Congo Town, on the said April 14, 2019, for the express purpose of presenting a statement of loyalty to the opposition collaborating political parties.

This gesture signals Government's respect for your constitutional right to freedom of assembly and association."