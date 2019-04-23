Liberia: Minister Murray Hails CLSG Projects

The Minister of Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME), Gesler Murray has expressed satisfaction over the level of work done on the ongoing electrification project in Nimba and Brand Bassa Counties.

Minister Murray made the disclosure on Wednesday April 17, 2019 when he headed a technical team to Nimba and Grand Bassa Counties to inspect level of work done on the Cote d'Viore, Sierra Leone, Guinea and Liberia (CLSG) project.

During the tour of the project sites in the two counties, the Minister said he was impressed with the level of work done by the contractors so far, thanking them for their hard work.

Briefing the contractors on the purpose of the team's visit, Minister Murray said the CLSG electrification project is amongst President George Weah's pro-poor agenda for development and prosperity and that the President attaches great interest to the project and would love to see it completed in the soonest possible time.

The Mines and Energy boss told the contractors that he went to the two counties to see the progress of the work pointing out that the contractors are doing their best "there is a need to hire more workers to accelerate the process so as to meet up with the scheduled date of completion."

In response to Minister Murray's concern about hiring of locals from the communities, the project Manager, Minjie Zhenj of the Sieyuan Group said they have hired the service f over three hundred people from the various villages and communities to help in clearing the bush and to do other jobs along the lines which will help to accelerate the project, noting that they will still add if the need be.

Regarding the training of Liberians to maintain the lines, Zhenj said plans are underway to train more Liberians that he said will be able to maintain the lines after the departure of the contractors.

In conclusion, Minister Murray said with the 225KV added on all lines, people will be able to afford electricity cost which will also help boost economic activities especially in industrial institutions like the mining companies.