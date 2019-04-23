Libya: President in Egypt for Meeting On Sudan and Libya

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo arrived in the Egyptian capital, Cairo on Monday.

The president and his delegation will take part in a consultation meeting convened by Egyptian President, Abdulfatah al Sisi who is the current African Union Chairman on the ongoing political development in Sudan and Libya.

"The President will take part in a meeting by the neighbors of Sudan and IGAD," Somali Foreign Minister Ahmed Awad said.

Somali head of state and his delegation will also have sideline meeting with President Al Sisi of Egypt before the summit to discuss the mutual interest of both Arab countries.

Heads of Governments from Chad, Djibouti, Rwanda, Congo, South Africa, the Ethiopian deputy prime minister, the South Sudanese advisor for security affairs, as well as officials from Uganda and Nigeria will be attending the consultation meeting in Cairo on Tuesday.

Sudan has been witnessing a clash between the Sudanese Transitional Military Council (TMC) and protesters over the handover to civilian rule, only 10 days after the ousting of former President Omar Hassan Al-Bashir.

The talks between the military and opposition parties continue despite calls for the transfer of power to civilian rule.