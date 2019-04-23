Kenya: To Hell and Back - Victorious Kisorio Savours Clean Win

The 2017 Daegu Marathon champion Mathew Kisorio has urged upcoming athletes to practice clean sport, saying performance-enhancing substances stand to ruin their future.

Kisorio, who won the Eldoret Marathon men's race on Sunday in a new course record, said he has learnt from experience that winning clean has lots of benefits.

Kisorio was banned in 2012 for two years after failing a doping test.

"I faced many challenges when I was sanctioned with most of my friends deserting me while many others never wanted to stay close to me. Even the race organisers after the ban have been avoiding to invite me in some competitions," Kisorio said on Monday.

"I want to urge athletes to always run clean. I have been there and I really suffered before my comeback," Kisorio, who was banned in June 2012 by IAAF for using banned blood booster Erythropietin, said after timing 2:12:38 to win the men's race in Eldoret. He lowered the course record by four seconds.

"I won the race and I was running clean," said Kisorio, who recorded his first major win since coming out of the IAAF ban.

Beijing Marathon champion Valary Aiyabei also won women's race in a new course record.

Aiyabei broke the record previously held by Sharon Cherop of 2:29:57 to 2:27 17 beating Vivian Kiplagat who clocked 2:28:06 for second spot while Elizabeth Lumokol was third in 2:33:00.

Fresh from Nagoya Women Marathon where she finished third, Aiyabei managed to break from the leading pack after 10km leading all the way to the tape.

"I didn't expect to win this race today because last month I was in another race where I emerged third. I'm happy to have won," said Aiyabei, who trains in Iten.

Kisorio bested a competitive field to win in 2:12:38 lowering the course record by four seconds ahead of David Kiplimo who clocked 2:12:51 while Kenneth Kemboi settled for third in 2:15:43.

According to Kisorio, the race was tough because of the high altitude but he had focused on winning which propelled him onwards.

"I broke from the leading pack early and that saved me. High altitude also took a toll on us in the second part of the race because the pace we started with was too high," said the Kapsabet-based athlete. More than 1,000 athletes took part.

The men and women winners collected Sh3.5 million each in prize money. The top 20 athletes won cash awards.