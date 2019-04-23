Algeria: Building Collapse in Low Casbah - Public Prosecutor Opens Investigation

The consultation meeting which brought together on Monday in the Palais des Nations (the Palace of Nations, Algiers),… Read more »

Algiers — The public prosecutor at the court of Bab El Oued announced Monday the opening of an investigation following the collapse of a building in Algiers.

Copyright © 2019 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.