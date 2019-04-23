Africa: New Cyclone Likely to Hit Tanzania, Mozambique This Week

Photo: Accuweather

Satellite image of a developing tropical cyclone near Madagascar on Tuesday, April 23.

A new cyclone is likely to hit Mozambique and Tanzania this week, weather forecaster AccuWeather has warned.

The amount of rainfall expected, AccuWeather said, can result in life-threatening flooding and lead to homes being inundated by floodwaters.

The southern Africa region has not yet recovered from Cyclone Idai which devastated Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe in early March leaving over 1,000 people dead.

"If this depression becomes the next organized tropical cyclone in the South-West Indian Ocean, it would be given the name Kenneth," said AccuWeather.

The storm is expected to strengthen as it approaches the southern coast of Tanzania and northern coast of Mozambique. AccuWeather says the rains may reach coastal areas by Wednesday night, increasing in coverage by Thursday morning.

Landfall may occur as early as noon on Thursday near the Tanzania and Mozambique border.

The forecaster warns locations from Lindi, Tanzania to Pemba in Mozambique may experience the worst of the storm.