Lesotho: 'Bigger, Better Tsikoane Hiking Plateau'

THE organiser of the Tsikoane Hiking Plateau, Tlali Tlali, says this year's edition which begins tomorrow and ends on Sunday in Tsikoane, Leribe will be a much improved affair.

The event was first held in 2018 and it was disrupted by bad weather. This week, Tlali told the Weekender that this year's edition will be much better.

He urged Basotho to attend in large numbers so that they can contribute towards promoting tourism-strengthening local initiatives.

"Last year we had close to 200 people with some coming from South Africa and Botswana," Tlali said.

"The event was cut short due to incessant rains that fell at the time but we still regard it as a success since it was our first edition.

"Our aim is to promote tourism and also empower the community of Tsikoane as it is located in a historical place where tourists are bound to visit."

The Tsikoane Plateau is a home to the famous dinosaur foot prints, breath-taking Khoisan paintings and many more tourist attractions which Tlali said can help empower the communities.

He said the community will be offered free stalls to display and sell their crafts and food to the participants of the Tsikoane Hiking Plateau.

Tlali said during the three days, they will have a movie screening on the first day, hiking to view Thaba Lesoba from Tsikoane and a karaoke night on the following day. He said they will also have the Tsikoane challenge which will be followed by an after party to conclude the festivities.

He said camping tents will be available for hire but revellers are also allowed to bring their own camping equipment.

Tlali further noted that participants will also get a 10 percent discount on accommodation for those who want to stay at the Naleli Guest House which is located eight kilometres from Tsikoane Plateau.