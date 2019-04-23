Africa: Hard-Fought Rights Are Slipping Away, Says Afrobarometer

Photo: Daily Monitor

Ugandan soldiers beating up Reuters photojournalist James Akena as he covered the protests over the detention of several Opposition MPs in Kampala (file photo0.

Cape Town — Civic and political space is closing as governments clamp down on citizen's freedoms, says Afrobarometer in a new report. The pan-African research network, based in Accra, conducted surveys in 34 countries between 2016 and 2018. The surveys looks at how the attitudes, experiences and perceptions of citizens have change over a period of 10 years.

Some of the key findings are:

- African governments have increased actions and policies that look to restrict the rights and freedoms of their citizens

- There has been a decline in popular demand for freedom, in particular the right to associate freely

- Citizens are willing to accept restrictions of their freedom if it is for the stated aim of public security

- Their is widespread support for freedom of association - at 62% across 34 countries - but this shows a decline of 20% over 10 years

- 53% stand for the right to private communications, while 43% are willing to accept government monitoring in the interests of security

- 67% of Africans say they are "somewhat" or completely" free to say what they think - this is a 7% decline across 31 countries tracked since 2011-2013

For the full report, click here.