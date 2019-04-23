Kenya: Safaricom's Partnership With Google to Offer Affordable Digital Phones

Nairobi — Safaricom is seeking to digitize 2 million Kenyans with the introduction of phone upgrades through convenient payment plans and data offers

The smartphone campaign launched April 23 will introduce affordable 4G devices into the mobile phone market.

"At Safaricom, we aim to transform lives by providing solutions to our customers. With these affordable phone options that will allow our customers to enjoy a superior digital experience without stretching their finances. The new 3G and 4G Neon phones will be advancement towards inclusivity," said Safaricom's Chief Customer Officer, Sylvia Mulinge.

Safaricom's partnership with Google will enable the access of Android Oreo with Android smart phones, which will allow use of less memory, storage and data that will give data cautious users a high quality digital experience.

Some of those who have already purchased the smart phones gave positive feedback. Zachary Olang said that the phone was affordable, had nice features and a long lasting battery.

"I would like to encourage every Kenyan to try out the new phones, personally I like them," said a jovial Zachary.

Another customer, Joyce Owiti said the phone was original and had a high digital quality.

"They have a warrant which is a good thing; this is in case there is any problem with the phone you can always return to them," said Joyce.

Director of Africa Android Mahir Sahin said that Android's mission was to bring power of computing to everyone in order to ensure a great experience across the broadest range of devices.

"Android Oreo (Go edition) is specifically optimized to bring the magic of Google and Android to smart phones with limited memory and processing power, and we're excited to see Safaricom joining that mission by launching the Neon Storm, Neon Ray and Neon Rova phones on Android Oreo (Go edition)." said Mahir Sahin, Director - Africa Android Partnerships, Google.

The Neon Ray 4G runs on Android GO will be priced at KES 3,999, Neon Nova 4G Android 9.0 will be KES 5,999 and Neon Storm will be priced at KES 3,499.