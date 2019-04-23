Nigeria: Security Officers Kill 10 Christian Youths Celebrating Easter in Gombe

Gombe — Ten persons have been confirmed killed when a car driven by a National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officer rammed into a procession of Christian youths who were celebrating Easter on Sunday night in Gombe State.

The Guardian learnt yesterday morning that the victims, mostly Boys Brigade members, were on their usual procession in celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ when the unidentified NSCDC officer and his policeman friend came across them at Alheri Junction, Biu Road, Gombe.

The Chairman of the State Battalion of the Boys Brigade (BB), Isaac Kwadang, told reporters that the NSCDC officer, in the company of his policeman friend, though not on official duty, met the procession while passing and after exchanging words with the youths, drove pass them, parked his car and put off the head lamps.

Read More: 10 dead, 30 children hurt as Nigeria policeman rams car into crowd

Later, after the procession had moved past him, and his friend who was with him in the Honda car, he started his car and ran into the youths from behind, killing 10 on the spot. About 30 other youths in the procession were seriously injured.

According to Kwadang, the youths chased the security officers, caught them and mobbed them to death.

The Chief Medical Director of the Gombe State Specialist Hospital, Dr. Shuaibu Muazu, confirmed that some dead bodies from the incident had been deposited in the mortuary.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr. Godwin Omuko, who confirmed the incident to newsmen on phone, said his men were among those that took the dead bodies to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the Northeast, Dr. Abare Kala, has appealed to Christians not to take the laws into their hands following the killing.

Kala, who made the appeal while speaking with journalists at the Gombe Specialist Hospital, said: "We are aware that two wrongs cannot make a right, so we are appealing to the Christians community to be calm, exercise patience and allow the authorities to take necessary action on the matter.

"We call on Christians to take it in good faith, be calm and also follow the right way to seek redress."

When contacted, the state police command through the Public Relations Officer, Mary Malum, confirmed that 10 persons were killed in the incident.

She said eight Boys Brigade members were killed and 30 others injured, and that an NSCDC officer and his policeman friend were among those killed.