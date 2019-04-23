Uganda: Floods Kill 15 in Buyende

Buyende — 15 people have been confirmed dead in Buyende District following heavy rains that resulted into floods.

The Tuesday morning floods affected residents in the villages of Kabugudo, Nabyeyo and Itanwa, located in Kidera Sub County.

Leaders in the area said heavy downpour that started at midnight put down trees and houses leaving some domestic animals and people dead.

The Kidera Sub County LCIII Chairman, Mr William Kiiza, said the deceased were swept by floods into nearby swamps.

"The bodies were retrieved from the swamps where many domestic animals were also found dead," Mr Kiiza said. He added that over 100 families have been displaced following the floods that left them homeless.

The Budiope West Member of Parliament, Robert Musoke arrived in the wee hours of Tuesday morning from Kampala with an ambulance that helped carry the deceased and the injured to Kidera Health Centre IV and Kamuli-Mulago Hospital.

Mr Musoke said the rains had not been seen in the area for the last four month, and blamed the incident on lack of trees in the area.

"I have been talking with the LCIII Chairman of this area about what could have caused this and we realised that the area has been without trees that would resist strong wind falling the houses and we have agreed that a by-law be passed by the Sub County council for every resident to plant not less than 10 trees around his home," he said.

He appealed to the ministry of disaster preparedness to intervene and help the people who are currently homeless and without food.