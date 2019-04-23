South Africa: Searching for Undecideds and 'Why Vote At Alls', ANC, DA and IFP Find Discontent Grows Deep

analysis

With the 8 May elections approaching fast, political parties ramped up campaigning in KwaZulu-Natal. The ANC, IFP and DA spent the long weekend heading into communities, hoping to connect with undecided voters and those wondering if it's worth heading to the polls at all.

With just over two weeks until the national elections on 8 May, parties are using every opportunity to campaign. The Easter weekend saw concentrated efforts in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) to try to sway any voters who may remain undecided.

The province has previously been an African National Congress (ANC) stronghold, winning 57% of the vote in the 2016 municipal election. Yet, with concerns around the volatility of the 2019 national election, many are unsure if the party will retain its dominant position.

Daily Maverick followed three different parties on their campaigning over the long weekend.

The DA campaigns in a Durban informal settlement

A stream of sewage water from a neighbouring apartment building runs through the Lacey Road informal settlement in Sydenham, Durban on 22 April 2019. Photo: Aisha Abdool Karim.

"We'd rather not vote," Phumlile Sihlopo told Daily Maverick. "I voted in the last two elections, but this year I'm not going to go."

"They (politicians)...