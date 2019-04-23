South Africa: More Than 1 000 Arrests Over Easter Weekend for Drunk Driving - RTMC

Photo: Netcare911/Twitter

Six people sustained minor injuries in a collision between four vehicles on the N1 North bound, Hammanskraal.

More than 1 000 motorists were arrested on the roads during the Easter holidays - most of whom were for drunk driving, authorities say.

Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane said the latest statistics, as of Monday, recorded a total of 1 041 arrests across South Africa.

"Eight hundred and ten vehicles were impounded, 516 discontinued and 102 608 traffic fines issued," Zwane said.

More than 500 motorists were arrested on Saturday.

Zwane said most of the arrests were for drunken driving, with Gauteng recording the most drunk drivers.

He said other offences recorded were for speeding, driving without a driver's licence, failure to wear safety belts, outstanding traffic fines, and driving unroadworthy vehicles.

The highest speed recorded was on the R21 in Gauteng, where a motorist was detained after being caught travelling at 203km/h in a 120km/h zone.

Zwane said the motorist was released on R3 000 bail and would appear in court soon.

He added, however, that the RTMC was against the release of offenders, because it sent out the wrong message to motorists.

"We believe that the people should be kept in custody until they have appeared before the magistrate. It sends the wrong message that they can do this thing again," he said.

The highest alcohol reading of 2.6mg/100m was recorded in Gauteng, while the Western Cape's highest was 1.3mg and Limpopo 1.9mg, said Zwane.

Source: News24