Gambia: 180 Slovakian Tourists Arrive in Gambia

As part of efforts to promote Destination Gambia as an all-year round tourists paradise, a total 180 Slovakian holiday makers last week arrived in The Gambia for the 2019 summer season. The team was welcomed on arrival by officials of The Gambia Tourism Boar, FTI officials as well as other tourism stakeholders.

Speaking to journalists at the airport, Soren Damstrup, general manager, Meeting Point Gambia, said this is the first flight from the East European countries that will flight every week.

"We will attract other destinations to come to The Gambia," he said, adding that they are expecting tourists from other destinations like Spain, Portugal and all is to develop The Gambia as a tourists' destination.

"We are really looking to see the opportunity to come back to The Gambia and to make it a nice and all-year round destination for our guests. This is going to be a successful green season but it's always a challenge because it's a new system."

Recall: Last Monday the first summer flight landed with 168 passengers on board coming direct from Germany.