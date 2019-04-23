Gambia: Laminkoto-Passamace Road Nears Completion

Construction works of the Laminkoto-Passamace road, an alternative route connecting Central River and the Upper River Regions and further beyond has entered its last phase, as 95% of works is being completed.

Amie Bojang-Sissoho, the director of Press and Public Relation officer at the Office of the President, made this disclosure on Wednesday during a press briefing in Banjul.

According to her, 109km out of the 120km stretch has already been covered.

"Gamworks will undertake 12 new projects in the Greater Banjul Area (GBA) as part of the city improvement projects. Banjul will have four out of those projects in addition to the already inaugurated project of the Banjul Road Sewage Drainage Project, which President Barrow did recently," she further told journalists.

The Gambia, she went on, has been rated 28 position as the best tourists destination, adding that this was also validated by the Danish Ambassador, who recently presented accreditation to President Barrow.

"Efforts are ongoing to make the country an all year-round tourism destination as well as diversify the tourism sector."

Director of Press Bojang-Sissoho further stated that President Barrow has expressed with concern the recent increase in the price of bread and urged the Ministry of Trade to engage the Bakers Association on the price increment.

"President Barrow has called on the Baker Association to consult with government prior to increasing the price of breads," she stated.

The President, she added, is also being informed that enough flour is available in the country and that there was no price increment for flour for the last one year, further calling on Gambians to venture into such businesses.

"Barrow also urged community elders to address caste system in the country through dialogue and that we should continue to work together towards the maintenance of peace and stability in the country".

Bojang-Sissoho added that the president has been provided with detailed briefing on the finalization of the proposed National Security Policy and Strategy for the Security Sector Reform programmes, saying he was also updated on the profiling of security officers and capacity building programmes outside the country.