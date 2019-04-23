Tanzania: Diamond Platnumz Accused of Stealing New Song

Dar es Salaam — Diamond is not new to controversy be it with the National arts council or even with fellow artistes both locally and beyond.

And there seems to be something new in the offing after he released his latest offering 'The One'

Chibu is this time being accused of stealing the new song from Namibian singer King TeeDee.

Namibian fans ganged up on Diamond, accusing him of kicking out the Namibian singer in the song that has gathered over a million views in 17 hours, after it was uploaded on YouTube.

The fans said mean words to the WCB boss in the YouTube comment section, with some saying that he will never perform in Namibia, while some came to his defense, insisting that the song was good and he did nothing wrong.

But even as fans traded jibe on social network none of the artistes has come out to explain what actually happened.

According to King TeeDee, however, Diamond had made his original song better, insisting that great music came straight form the heart.

This further brought more doubt with many wondering whether this was supposed to be collaboration between the two artistes.