Sudan: Head of TMC' Social Sector Committee Meets With Christian Scholars

Khartoum — ThE Chairman of Social Sector Committee o the Transitional Military Council (TMC),Lt.x Gen. Saluh-Eddin Abdu-Khaliq met Tuesday at the Republican Palace with a delegation of Christian scholars.

Chair of Lutheran Church, Yunthan Hammad Kuku , said in a press statement that the meeting tacked issues concerned the Church and cooperation for sake of reaching peace and stability , pointing to the Church keenness to cooperate with the Council according to principles of Christianity.

He called the TMC and all political forces in the country to work for building confidence, boosting cooperation and working with transparency and resilience to make Sudan pass to safety.

Yunthan lauded the great religious co-existence Sudan experienced over the course of history.