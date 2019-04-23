Tanzania: Shell Pledges to Promote Innovation

Dar es Salaam — Shell Exploration and Production Tanzania Limited seeks to promote innovation for young Tanzanians.

The pledge was made by Shell's external relations manager, Ms Patricia Mhondo, at the weekend during a function to announce names of 200 students, who will participate in Young Scientists Tanzania (YST) 2019 exhibition at Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre.

The event, prepared by YST, was co-sponsored by Shell and Karimjee Jivanjee Foundation (KJF).

Ms Mhondo said Shell supports YST because its efforts had popularised science subjects, scientific thinking and innovations. She said YST's efforts had made Tanzania's young scientists and innovators become self-confident and their projects had matured into viable business projects.

Shell and KJF are consistent supporters of YST exhibitions and school outreach programmes. KJF executive director Yusuf Karimjee said: "We pledged our support and commitment to the YST project with a $100,000 donation per annum, for a five-year period and in doing so continue to play a vital role in the development of science in Tanzania starting with inspiring and nurturing young minds across the country." YST co-founder Gosbert Kamugisha said the exhibition would start on July 31 and end on August 1.

Young scientists with best scientific innovations will be rewarded with cash, medals, trophies and library refurbishment for their schools.

KJF will provide university scholarships to students with top quality projects. He thanked Shell and KJF for supporting YST and the young generation of scientists in Tanzania.

