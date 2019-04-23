South Africa: Uncertainty Grips Voters in Highly Contested Limpopo

analysis

For party loyalists, the question of who to put your mark next to on the ballot is a no-brainer, but for residents in Polokwane, as with the rest of the country, this has become a troubling question in the current climate of poor service delivery, the false hope promised by new parties, and rampant corruption. Daily Maverick spoke to three potential voters in Polokwane.

Phillimon Makula (28)

Phillimon Makula (28) sells his assorted sweets on Kirk Street, outside Limpopo Mall on 17 April 2019. Photo: Nkateko Mabasa

Phillimon Makula plans to vote for the ANC on 8 May 2019, if he can find time to leave his stall on Kerk Street outside the Limpopo Mall. Although election day has been declared a public holiday, Makula can't afford to lose the day's profits. He earns at most R800 a month by selling the different types of sweets laid out on his table.

In front of the table, he displays a row of growing plants with just enough space to allow pedestrians to pass. He is prouder of his plant business than his sweets, but it isn't doing that well. Every day he spends R21 for a taxi from Ga-Mamabolo just south...