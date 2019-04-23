23 April 2019

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: GMC Council Candidate Resigns From Party

By Lamin Fatty

A youth leader and member of the Gambia Moral Congress (GMC) in Wuli West, has tendered his resignation as member of the GMC, effective 21st April 2019.

In a letter to Ousman Jallow, the GMC Regional Chairperson for Upper River Region (URR), Nfamara Sabally indicated that he was formally tendering his resignation letter to Mr. Jallow about his decision, and was sorry for any inconvenience his decision might pose.

Nfamara Sabally was a party member and candidate for the GMC, during Councillorship elections for SareNgai Ward in April 2018, until his resignation.

Speaking to this reporter, Sabally said he is yet to decide which party he will join next; that he has constraints but declined to comment on them.

