South Africa: Lies, Videotapes, Murder, Corruption, Political Cover-Ups - Just Another Day At the Office for Johan Booysen

analysis

In his two-day six-hour sessions before the Zondo Commission, former KZN Hawks Head Johan Booysen offered detailed testimony of political interference in investigative processes and named almost every villain in the law enforcement cluster who allowed their public office and state resources to be abused by politically connected criminals.

This is not the first time that the story of the vicious cabal which infiltrated the Police Ministry, the SAPS, the DPCI, the Office of the Inspector-General of Intelligence, SARS and NPA - and which has set South Africa's democratic project back decades - has been told.

Local bookshop shelves groan with works of investigative non-fiction detailing the gory details of Jacob Zuma's State Capture project from, Jacques Pauw's The President's Keepers to Pieter-Louis Myburgh's Republic of Gupta and Gangster State, to Booysen's own biography, penned with Jessica Pitchford, Blood on Their Hands, to name only four.

Investigative journalists too have for over a decade exposed wide-scale fraud, corruption and political interference in criminal matters featuring the powerful and the connected.

We pretty much have the devastating picture by now, as well as a clearer idea of the identities of who in high office abused their position and trust.

The usual...