Liberia: MCC Urges Residents of Monrovia Never to Give-Up

The City Government of Monrovia has called on Liberians to see peace as a gateway to national development and call for a collective effort in its drive towards a systematic waste management.

Delivering a special Easter message on behalf of his Lordship Mayor Jefferson T. Koijee over the weekend, Mr. Cain Prince Andrews, the Director General for Internal Operations of the City Government of Monrovia reminded Liberians that Easter is a time Christians celebrate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ who offered himself as a sacrifice for the remission of the sins of the world.

Mr. Andrews who spoke Sunday at the program marking the Inter-Faith Easter Lunch organized by the Monrovia City Government at the Monrovia City Hall calls for "religious tolerance, unity and responsible citizenship"

The Easter lunch is part of the Monrovia City Government integrated citizen approach aimed at promoting diversity through religious, ethnic-politico, tribal and socio-cultural tolerance. It is an event intended to allow Liberians from diverse background to sit together, reflect on the historical antecedent and pray for the betterment of the Motherland.

The Easter lunch brought together religious leaders comprising of Christians, Muslims and among others. It was also attended by senior officials of Government, Representatives of Foreign Missions in Liberia, International Partners, the business community, Leaders of Political Parties, as well as trade union and other associations.

The City Government of Monrovia "Interfaith Easter Lunch" was held under the theme "Religious Tolerance, Unity and Responsible citizenship".

According to him, Christ's resurrection is a testimony of the new covenant that is a justification for Christians' commemoration of the triumph of life over death, freedom over bondage and hope over despair, especially at this time when Liberia needs God most for an unhindered national healing.

"When nations of the World and cities within nations are celebrating and dedicating their achievements and development gains to the Lord, we in Monrovia, Liberia should be doing the same and even more rather than fermenting conflicts that would degenerate into backwardness and setbacks that will pivot on the suffering of our people, especially so when we should be very grateful and feel blessed for the breath of life provided us," he further said.

Andrews said the City Government of Monrovia joined Christians during the Easter in an act of oneness, and in an act of divine worship.

He further said "we have come, like all other God-fearing people, to join in an act of prayer, renewal and rededication."

The MCC Director General for Internal Operations further said the City Government of Monrovia chose to put God first in everything that they do and as such, they will glorify him daily at all levels of their undertakings and initiatives.

"In our continuous prayers for institutional reforms, peace, prosperity and development of Monrovia, the Almighty God had been blessing us in unaccountable ways. Apart from looking up to the central government and international partners for everything, the City Government of Monrovia under the effective stewardship of Honorable Jefferson T. Koijee as Mayor, had been on the right trajectory of networking internally and externally for Monrovia's growth and sustainability," he added.

Andrews recounted gains that had been made since the ascendancy of Mayor Jefferson Koijee.

He said "our solid waste sector has gained a boost through a People Public Private Partnership model for short, medium and long- term investment in the waste sector for the purpose of creating jobs, particularly for the young people, attracting capital flows and adding value in support of increasing revenue generation for improved service delivery to residents of the City with the full cooperation of everyone including households, businesses and local leaders."

"We have augmented the strength of the Monrovia City Police through the appropriate recruitment and training of personnel, and we are sourcing the needed logistical and technical support to further equip the City Police to help ensure public safety," he recounted.

He said they have rolled over Casual Laborers to comprehensive medical insurance scheme because their health is a key to their success.

Andrews disclosed that they have commenced local scholarships programs for employees, to be followed by foreign scholarships as part of their investment in the human capital and they are exploring means by which they can strengthen capacity in their departments of Environmental Health and Safety, City Planning, Solid Waste and Community Services among others in order to help improve the quality of life within the City.

According to him, it is through the grace and mercy of God they have achieved and will continue to do this with love and care for all, irrespective of religion, backgrounds or creed.

"Let me take this time to reassure you that by the grace of God, the City Government of Monrovia under the people- centered leadership of Honorable Jefferson T. Koijee as Mayor, and the guardianship and inspiration of His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah, President of the Republic of Liberia, will continue to do likewise from time to time in order to continue to uphold religious tolerance and celebrate religious festivities together, especially Easter and Ramadan," he assured.

He said there may be credible voices for peace and prosperity in Liberia, but God remains the single most important credible voice for the survival of Liberia and Liberians everywhere.

It can be recalled last year 2018, the Monrovia City Government hosted a Ramadan dinner in honor of the Islamic faith in observance of the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan. A feat the City Government vowed to continue.