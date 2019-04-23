South Africa: Comments Invited On Draft Central Application Service Bill

Higher Education and Training Minister Dr Naledi Pandor has invited the public to submit comments on the draft bill to support students' access to post-school opportunities and make informed choices.

The Draft Central Application Service (CAS) Bill, 2019, which was published on 18 April in the Government Gazette following Cabinet approval in February, will enable the establishment of a Post-School Education and Training Central Application Service.

Pandor said the draft bill should be read in conjunction with other policy documents affecting Post-School Education and Training (PSET) institutions in South Africa and is part of a broader focus on building the capacity of the post-school system.

"The primary aim of the service is to offer advice and serve as an application channel for students applying for PSET opportunities. The service allows students to apply for study places, pay a single application fee, and facilitate their applications to more than one institution if necessary. In so doing, it will ensure an effective and efficient placement of students across the system," Pandor explained.

All interested persons and organisations are invited to comment on the draft CAS Bill. Comments should reach the department not later than 31 calendar days, excluding Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays, after the publication of the gazette.

Comments should be directed to CAS Project Manager Private Bag X174, Pretoria, 0001 or fax 012 321 6770 or email psetcasbill gdhet.gov.za. Comments can also be hand delivered at 117-123 Francis Baard Street, Pretoria.

The name, address, telephone number or fax number of the person, governing body or organisation responsible for submitting comments must also be provided.