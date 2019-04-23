South Africa: No Tomorrow, Part One - Gwede Mantashe, Climate Suicide & the ANC's 2019 Election Manifesto

analysis

Without mentioning the climate specifically, the ANC manifesto does place a heavy emphasis on renewable energy. Somehow, though, the numbers are out of whack there, too, while the ANC's national chairperson, Gwede Mantashe, has a lot to say about the virtues of coal, while the party lauded the recent 'economy saving' discovery of a billion barrels of gas off the Southern Cape coast.

This is the first in a three-part series. Before the elections on 8 May, Daily Maverick will assess the climate policies in the manifestos of the DA and EFF.

Stephen Cornell, the chief executive of Sasol, is very pleased.

And why wouldn't he be? On Friday 12 April 2019, when mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe officiated at the opening of the R5.6-billion Impumelelo Colliery in Mpumalanga, the take-home message was that the ANC government wasn't going to sit around idly any more while climate activists threw shade at fossil fuel companies.

No, said Mantashe, it was time for the coal industry to push back against the lie that its product was "dirty", particularly considering that such falsehoods had recently placed the entire industry "under siege".

Meanwhile, back in Pretoria, the minister's people were preparing a press release...