South Africa: Condolences for Families of KZN Wall-Collapse

Government has conveyed its condolences to the families of 13 congregants, who passed away following the collapse of a church building in KwaZulu-Natal.

"We wish to take this opportunity to convey on behalf of government and indeed the people of our country, our deepest and heartfelt condolences to all the affected families," said Deputy President David Mabuza.

The Deputy President conveyed his condolences while attending a church service at St Engenas Zion Christian Church (ZCC) in Moria, Limpopo, on Easter Sunday.

It was reported that 13 people lost their lives, while a further 16 were injured when a wall collapsed at Pentecostal Holiness Church on Thursday night during a service.

"We gather here at the Holy City, mindful of the pain that our country and the entire body of Christ is going through following the death of 13 worshipers, who perished two days ago," said the Deputy President.

Mabuza said many more lives have been lost through fatal road accidents which took place during the course of the Easter long weekend.

Meanwhile, the Deputy President also asked the church to pray for the upcoming general electionsm which will take place on 8 May.

"It is for this reason that we cannot rely just on our own human wisdom to resolve the challenges we are facing as a nation. Our people need jobs. Our people need to realise the dream we outlined in 1994 to create a better life for all.

"Please pray for us to lead our people with honesty, integrity and a sense of selflessness towards attaining this noble dream of a better life for all. Please pray for the unity of our country," said the Deputy President.