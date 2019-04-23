South Africa: Lions Back Reynolds At 10, Jantjies At 12

Cape Town — The Lions side to face the Crusaders in Christchurch on Friday shows four changes to the one that beat the Chiefs 23-17 in Hamilton last weekend. Robbie Coetzee , Nic Groom , Shaun Reynolds and Ruan Combrinck all get the nod for the Lions' last fixture on tour.

Coetzee will start at hooker in place of Malcolm Marx, who is back in South Africa as part of Springbok rest protocol. Jan-Henning Campher will provide cover on the bench.

Reynolds will start at flyhalf in place of the injured Gianni Lombard, with Elton Jantjies remaining at inside centre.

Combrinck gets a run at fullback in place of Andries Coetzee and Groom starts at scrumhalf in a rotational swap with Ross Cronje.

Kick-off for Friday's clash is scheduled for 09:35 (SA time).

Teams:

Crusaders

TBA

Lions

15 Ruan Combrinck, 14 Sylvian Mahuza, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Elton Jantjies, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Shaun Reynolds, 9 Nic Groom, 8 Warren Whiteley (captain), 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Stephan Lewies, 3 Carlu Sadie, 2 Robbie Coetzee, 1 Sti SitholeSubstitutes: 16 Jan-Henning Campher, 17 Nathan Mcbeth, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 20 Marnus Schoeman, 21 Ross Cronje, 22 Franco Naude, 23 Tyrone Green

