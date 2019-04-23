Ethiopia: City Launches 2.4 Billion Br Water Project

Deputy Mayor Takele Uma witnesses the project signing agreement held between Zerihun Abate, CEO of Addis Abeba Water & Sewerage Authority, and Jianqiong SUN, representative of Chinese CGCOC. This company is jointly constructing the Legedadi Phase II Water Project alongside Aser Construction.

Addis Abeba kicked off a 2.4-billion-Br water project to supply potable water to 860,000 residents of the city and its outskirts. The contract agreement for the project was signed yesterday, April 20, 2019, in the presence of Deputy Mayor Takele Uma. The project owner, Addis Abeba Water & Sewerage Authority (AAWSA) has signed the agreement with Aser Construction and CGCOC Group for the project officially known as the Legedadi Phase II Water Project.

Zerihun Abate, director of the Authority, signed the deal with Yemane Abraha, general manager of Aser, and Jianqiong SUN, representative of CGCOC Group, at the Office of the Mayor in City Hall. Ethiopian Design & Construction Supervision Works Corporation will supervise the two companies.

The Legedadi Phase II Project comprises the drilling of 20 boreholes that would give the combined output capacity of 86,000 cubic meters of water a day. It also incorporates the construction of 15 concrete reservoirs with water holding capacity that ranges from 2,000 to 10,000 cubic metres of water.

The project also includes 176Km of water distribution pipelines along with a 67Km road connecting the city with the water projects.

Over half of the project cost is required to be in foreign currency, as it will be used to import pipes, fittings and electromechanical equipment, according to the contractual agreement.

Aser, which previously worked on Bole Ring Road Utility Line, Gelan Waste Treatment Plant, Yeka Abbado Road Project and installed the pipe, fittings and completed the civil work of Kilinto and Koye Fechi projects, will undertake a single lot for 516.8 million Br.

CGCOC, which has previously executed the construction of the Ethiopian Glass Factory and the Nile River Bridge Project and is currently working on the Addis Africa International Exhibition & Convention Center, will undertake two lots for 431.3 million Br.

Contractual agreements for the remaining electromechanical work will be signed in the coming 10 days, according to Zerihun of the Authority, that services 560,000 clients, of which 250,000 do not pay their monthly bills on time.

"The tender process has already been completed," said Zerihun, during the agreement signing ceremony.

Upon completion, the water will be supplied to residents in the outskirts of Addis Abeba such as Sendafa and Legetafo in addition to North Addis Abeba and Yeka districts in the city.

The daily consumption of Addis Abeba is one million cubic meters of water, while the daily supply is around 575,000 cubic meters. The city envisages fulfilling 90pc of the water demands of Addis Abeba within five years.

To fulfill this demand, the city administration has completed eight water wells at a cost of 1.2 billion Br, also constructed by the same contractors Aser and CGCOC last November. The wells are located at Qilinto, Keye Fechi and Tuludimitu areas and supply water for 440,000 residents.

A 132-year-old city, Addis Abeba built its first water plant in the foothills of Entoto in 1938, followed by Gefersa Dam six years later. Gefersa remains the source of the highest levels of water for the city. Addis Abeba, accounting for 30pc of the country's urban population, is estimated at nearly four million people.