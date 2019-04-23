Liberia Youngster Extends Contract With Leeds United

Liberian-born English youngster Nohan Kenneh has extended his contract at English Championship side Leeds United.

The 16-year-old arrived in Britain 2010 from Monrovia at early as Seven and will continues his adventure in "whites United" for another two years.

He's a percussion player, he has all the attributes and Nohan has been a very important player for us this season,although he did not play a lot last season, he was still in the band, I happened to make him right side player to improve his defensive abilities in the hallway," And in the middle, his youth team coach Mark Jackson stated.

With an impressive display with the Leeds United U18, Nohan Kenneh has contributed fully to the good season of the youth side of Leeds United. And he has eventually swings himself into the England U17 Squad.

Nohan Kenneh 16s was among several youngsters of the club that put pen to paper to a new deal on early this month.

In a statement reads: Leeds United has agreed scholarship terms with England youth international Nohan Kenneh.

The highly rated 16-year-old defender has signed a two-year contract with the English Championship giants.

According to the Club source the Elland Road academy product is tipped for big progress at the club and is regarded as a first team player of the future.

Kenneh, who has Liberian roots, is already an England youth international at Under-16 level and his versatility is such that he can play in the midfield anchorman role or at centre-back.

The youngster has been featuring for the youth side of Leeds United and has since established himself as key figure in the Club reserve.

Nohan Kenneh moved to Leeds in 2014, having previously been on the books of Shadwell United and the York development Center.

He has approximately 10 Caps for England National team at youth level and won the Galway Cup in Sweden with Leeds United U16 in 2015.

Kenneh, made his debut for England U17, in a 2-2 draw with Brazil in February of this year, the lad is currently on Camp with the three Lions youth squad for a tournament in Paris France.