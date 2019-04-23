Liberia: Kelvin Potis Ends LFA First Division League First Phase

Barrack Young Controller winger, Kelvin Potis could not end the Orange-Liberia Football Association first division league first phase on a high note as his goal drought continued after his side 2-1 home defeat to LISCR FC in the league on Sunday at the Blue field in the PHP community.

The skillful winger, who joined BYC from Watanga FC on a two- year deal, captain the team for the first time this season as they suffered a narrow defeat at the hands of LISCR.

Coach Robert Lartey started the game with Trokon Myers, Kelvin Potis, and Ketu Jerbo upfront with support from yaya Bility.

Yaya Bility put the Go blue boys ahead in the first-half, before Benjamin Doe and Markey Morgan second-half goals seal the win for the Shipping boys.

The Liberia Football Association Most Valuable Player who performed excellently well for the Go Blue boys last season could put his side ahead in the first minute, but his powerless shot was saved by Ashley Williams.

The 19-year-old started the match and failed to register his first goal for BYC, but was later substituted in the second-half for Tapia Fornah.

Potis, who was one of the BYC key men last season as they won the LFA league is not at his best this season, though seeing the pitch a bit less than eight times so far this season.

Through those games, Potis has not score a goal, leaving football fans to questions his ability as LFA Most Valuable Player.

However, Potis is confident that he will bounce back in the second phase of the league.

"I think I have played a lot of good games this season, but I'm not happy with how I have played overall. Now, I try to look forward and do my best in the second phase," he told Liberian Sports International.