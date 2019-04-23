Liberia: Weah Meets 'Aggrieved Lawmakers'

In an effort to resolve ongoing political tension at the Legislature, the leadership of aggrieved lawmakers under the banner, "Independent Legislative Caucus (ILC)", has held talks with President George M. Weah.

In recent times, members of the Independent Legislative Caucus have been expressing disenchantment over House Speaker Bhofal Chambers way of handing the conduct of legislative of the House of Representatives.

They lawmakers accused the Speaker of refusing to place their communications on the agenda for discussion in plenary.

Speaking to reporters following the meeting which was held Sunday, April 21, 2019 at the President's Rehab residence the Spokesman of the group, Sinoe County District #2 Rep. Jay Nagbe Sloh said the meeting was held under the spirit of cordiality and mutual respect for one another.

In similar disenchantment over Speaker Chambers' alleged action, Rep. Sloh resigned from all committees he was appointed to by the Speakers.

Prior to his resignation from the committees, Rep. Sloh previously served as Chair on the House's Committee on Information and Broadcasting.

Report says prominent on the meeting agenda was Representative Yekeh Kolubah's persistent verbal attack on the President and the 'dismal performance' of the 54th Legislature in the wake of critical national concerns.

Meanwhile, President Weah again met with the leadership of the independent Legislative Caucus on Monday to continue the useful dialogue.