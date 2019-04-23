Malawi: President Mutharika Promises More Development in Ntchisi

Pic by Roy Nkosi

Ntchisi, 23 April, 2019: State President, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika on Monday took his whistle stop campaign rallies to Ntchisi where he assured people of more development in the district once voted into power again on May 21 elections.

President Mutharika conducted the rallies at Kayoyo Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) in Senior Chief Nthondo's area, Chinthembwe Trading Centre in Traditional Authority Vuso Jere and at the Boma.

Speaking at all the venues, Mutharika said his government has lined up a number of development programmes for people of Ntchisi.

"I am a leader who always prioritizes development before anything else and would like to assure you of more development projects on top of what the DPP- led government has already done for you in this district," he said.

The president said government will construct seven modern secondary schools in the district as well as modern infrastructure at Kayoyo CDSS whose structures he said do not befit a secondary school.

He said his government will deploy additional teachers and construct new schools and additional classroom blocks in already existing schools to improve education standards.

Professor Mutharika also promised to construct a community technical college at Kayoyo to enable the youth access various vocational skills such as carpentry and joinery, bricklaying and computer courses, among others.

"My government has already constructed 16 community colleges countrywide and we will construct a total of 28 community collages countrywide by August this year.

"Starting this October, we will start constructing a community college in each of the 193 constituencies in the country," said Mutharika.

He said his government is aware of the challenges being faced by people in Ntchisi in accessing safe and potable water. He said from next week, government will start drilling boreholes in various areas in the district.

On road network, the President said the Ng'ombe-Kansonga, Ng'ombe-Kanyenda and Dzaleka -Ntchisi-Malomo are some of the roads that will be upgraded in the district.

Mutharika called on the District Council Secretariat to ensure that programmes such as Farm Input Subsidy Programme (FISP), Decent and Affordable Housing Subsidy Programme (DAHSP) as well as Social Cash Transfer programmes benefit only the intended people.

The President appealed to people to vote for DPP candidates as Members of Parliament in all the district's four constituencies as well as ward councilors in all the eight wards in the forthcoming tripartite elections.

He told people in the district his party has a good manifesto which will ensure that peoples' livelihoods in the country are transformed for the better.

DPP Secretary General, Griezeldar Jeffrey said people in the district now have electricity in most of the trading centers and it is only proper that they vote for the ruling party candidates for more development.

In his remarks, Senior Chief Nthondo said chiefs in the district are thankful to government for paying them their honoraria with six months arrears.

"Never have I ever imagined that my area would have electricity for the 21 years I have been chief but under the wise and dynamic leadership of Professor Peter Mutharika, my area now has electricity," added Nthondo.

Chiefs Kalumo and Vuso Jere commended government for distributing free maize to people in the district during the lean periods.