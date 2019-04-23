South Africa: Weather Hasn't Dampened Knights Mood

Cape Town — Knights coach Alan Kruger insists they remain hopeful over their CSA T20 Challenge semi-final prospects despite enduring a bleak season thus far.

The Central Franchise are yet to win a game season after seven rounds of action, a run that has left them last on the table ahead of the visit of second-bottom Dolphins to Bloemfontein on Wednesday.

Their only points thus far have come from four games that have been abandoned because of the weather, which has given them a tally of eight points with three rounds remaining.

They are seven points off the play-off places, but Kruger believes they still have a realistic chance of squeezing in - if the wet weather stays away.

"It's rained a lot yes, but it certainly hasn't dampened the mood," he said positively. "But now heading into the last three games, we're one of the teams that can't afford any more washouts because the wet weather can no longer help us.

"We need to get on to the park for the next three matches and hopefully come away with some wins as well. So even though things look bleak at the moment, there's still a chance of making the play-offs."

Like the Knights, the Dolphins have had an equally poor campaign.

After reaching the final of the One-Day Cup, where they were blown away by the Titans, they have simply struggled for results in a competition where they ended as runners-up last term.

Their solitary win of 2018/19 came in the reverse fixture, which was also the opening game, and they have since lost three times, more than even their hosts.

However, Kruger says he is not taking the KwaZulu-Natal side, who sit two points above them, lightly.

"We obviously know that they're a very good white-ball outfit," he explained. "They will pose plenty of challenges for us coming here.

"Adding to the importance to the game is definitely our standing on the log, both of us cannot afford to lose this game and if we do get on the park, we have to make sure we pocket the points.

"That's where we are at the moment and we need maximum points to stay alive in the campaign."

Because of the heavy rain sweeping across the country, however, Kruger is rather pessimistic about the prospects of any play actually taking place.

Nearly half the games this season have been abandoned due to the weather and Kruger added: "I'll be surprised if we do actually end up getting onto the park. That's how much rain that has fallen since the weekend."

