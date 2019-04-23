South Africa: Condolences Pour in for Digital Pioneer Matthew Buckland

South Africans reacted with shock on Tuesday following the news that digital entrepreneur Matthew Buckland had died of cancer.

Buckland, 45, worked in management and strategy roles for internet and technology businesses for over 20 years, specialising in internet and digital media, marketing and content.

He headed the online division of Mail & Guardian, where he founded Thought Leader, and later started innovation hub 20FourLabs while at 24.com.

Five years after founding digital agency and publisher Creative Spark, he sold it to UK-listed firm M&C Saatchi PLC.

Buckland also founded Burn Media, which includes technology publishing brands such as Memeburn, Ventureburn.com and Gearburn.com.

Widely respected in the media industry, he took home the "best individual contribution to digital" award at the 2017 Bookmark Awards.

Andreij Horn, head of 24.com said: "Matt will be remembered as a truly empowering leader who gave of himself and his time freely in an industry he cared for deeply. He will be missed.

"Our thoughts are with his family and colleagues in this sad time for them, but also for all of us who worked with him over the years."

Buckland is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Those who knew or worked with him took to social media to express their shock at his untimely passing and shared some personal memories.

Source: News24