Angola: Head of State Sends Condolence to Sri Lankans

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, has sent a condolence letter to his Sri Lanka counterpart, Maithripala Sirisena, in solidarity with the victims of the bomb attacks that took place in that Asian country's capital last Sunday.

The attacks took place during the celebration of Easter, in Colombo City and other regions of the country.

The blasts caused at least 207 deaths and 450 were injured. According to Sri Lanka Police data 28 of the dead victims are foreigners.

But recent data put at 320 the deathtoll and 500 injured.

In his message the Angolan Head of State writes that he learnt with profound pain and sorrow about the attacks that took place in the Asian country.

The Angolan President also expressed repulse and condemnation for those actions of attack against people's lives and dignity.

"In face of such tragic event, I have the duty, on behalf of the Angolan people and Executive, to present to Your Excellency and the government of Sri Lanka our sentiment of solidarity and the deepest condolences (...)", reads the letter.