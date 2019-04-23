Angola: Minea Announces Plan to Expand Water Supply Systems

Luanda — The Ministry of Energy and Water (Minea) is working on rehabilitation and expansion of the water supply system in the country's 18 provinces, as part of the financial project programme containing the 2029 General State Budget (OGE).

As example, for the south-east Cuando Cubango province the programme provides for the rehabilitation and expansion of the water supply system of Cuchi, estimated at Akz 320.6 million and the Calai water supply system (AKz 2. 6 billion).

Still in Cuando Cubango, the programme refers to ongoing rehabilitation and expansion of Cuango's water supply system of around 263.2 million.

In the province of Cabinda, there are ongoing works in Buco Zau locality estimated at AKz 423.5 million.

In Bié province includes the locality of Andulo estimated at AKz 792.8 million and Cuemba - worth AKz 216.9, with 9.5 million already paid.

Still in Bie, Cunhinga works cost AKz 18.3 million, of which Akz 9 million has already been paid.

There is rehabilitation and reinforcement of the water supply system of Cuito (2nd phase), valued at AKz 39.2 million, with 10.3 million paid.

In Bengo province the Project covers the locality of Ambriz cost AKz 339.6 million, Bula Atumba (AKz9,1 million), Dembos (AKz557.8 million) and Nambuangongo AKz 931.6 million).