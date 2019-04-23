Angola: Government Reaffirms Commitment to National Policy On Books

Luanda — The Culture Ministry reaffirmed on Tuesday, in Luanda, its commitment to implementing the National Policy on Books and Reading, as well as the protection of copyrights and similar goods.

The National Policy on Books and Reading is aimed at mobilising resources and synergies for the establishment of priorities and drafting of programmes turned to an ample promotion of books.

On a message that has reached ANGOP, in the ambit of the commemoration of the World Book and Copyright Day (April23), the Culture Ministry recognises that despite the undeniable technological advances in the communication domain, and contrary to the predictions about the end of its relevance, a book is still the best work tool, one that can be used to access knowledge and culture.

Books are important vehicles for the transmission of culture, information and fundamental elements for peoples' educational process.

UNESCO institutionalised the World Book and Copyright Day in the year 1995.