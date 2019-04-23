Tanzania: Alliance Eye Upset Against Simba

Dar es Salaam — Minnows Alliance FC have say they are capable of giving Mainland soccer giants Simba a real run for their money is today's match.

The match was to take place yesterday, but Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) postponed it to today at a last minute due to what it described as 'unavoidable circumstances.'

Alliance assistant coach Kessy Mzirai said yesterday that Simba should not expect an easy ride in today's game.

The Mainland Premier League match, which kicks off at 4pm at the CCM Kirumba Stadium.

The Msimbazi Reds, who succumbed to a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Kagera Sugar in Bukoba last weekend, will be seeking for a win so as to put their campaign back on track.

They are now placed third in the 20-team league table with 60 points from 24 matches, 14 points behind league leaders Young Africans.

A win against Alliance will also see them narrow a gap with second-placed Azam FC to three points.

Yanga and Azam, who are not in action today, have so far amassed 74 and 66 points respectively, while Alliance FC sit 16th with 37 points from 32 games.

Nzirai admitted that beating defending champions Simba is not an easy task, but added that they are ready form the challenge.

"We are well prepared for the match," Nzirai said yesterday.

"We know that we will be up against one of the top teams in the country, but we are ready for the match," he added.

For his part, Simba head coach Patrick Aussems wants the pain of his team's defeat to Kagera to inspire a charge for the title.

The Belgian believes his star-studded team will be a better team after the loss in Bukoba.

"We have to live with these situations, accept them. It will be on our minds but looking back it will help us to move forward," he said.

"A tough afternoon but the day after we move forward. My players have the opportunity to show they can do that," he added.