Tanzania: More Financial Institutions Confirm Participation in This Year's Tanga Trade Fair

Tanga — More financial institutions have confirmed their participation in this year's Tanga Trade Fair scheduled to start in the next weeks.

Speaking in an interview with The Citizen in Tanga on Tuesday, April 23, Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture's (TCCIA) Trade Fair Organising Committee chairman Paul Bwoki said the financial institutions include the National Microfinance Bank (NMB) and the National Bank of Commerce (NBC).

Another institution is the Tanzania Postal Bank, which also plans to participate in the ten-day Trade Fair that will start on May 28.

"There are many institutions that in the past shunned away from the trade fair, but they have started realizing that it pays to be part of the event," said Mr Bwoki.

He said the trade fair that was introduced by TCCIA Tanga Chapter, about six years ago would officially be opened by the minister for Industry and Trade, Mr Japhet Kakunda.

He said there would be more opportunities for businesspersons to meet and conduct business negotiations in this year's event than in previous years.

He revealed that almost all pavilions have been booked. "The TCCIA Organizing Committee will also arrange business meetings," Mr Bwoki said.

The ten-day event will be held under the theme: 'Industrialisation is the Backbone of Economic Development '

Speaking at the same interview, TCCIA Tanga Chapter's executive secretary Charles Hoza revealed that there will be more activities in the event including children's corner and local entrepreneurs section.

Mr Hoza spoke of the need for Tanga entrepreneurs to use the trade fair as an opportunity to showcase their products and expand their market reach.

He appealed to the eleven Local Government Authorities (LGAs) in the region to use the opportunity to showcase products that have been produced by industries established in their areas.

There has been unsatisfactory participation by LGAs in the trade fair for years since the event was created. Mr Hoza said there were encouraging signs of participation from the councils and some of them have already confirmed participation.

They include Handeni where small and medium entrepreneurs have been participating since the trade fair started.