Uganda: Buyende Floods - Death Toll Rises to 17

The death toll in Buyende District floods as risen to 17.

At least 15 people had earlier been confirmed dead after the Tuesday morning downpour that ravaged villages in Kidera sub-county.

The latest figure was released by Kidera Sub-county Chairman, Mr William Kiiza who said he had counted the bodies.

He said that local search teams discovered two bodies in the afternoon, bringing the death toll to 17. Resident called for assistance from the central amid fears of starvation and cholera outbreak in the area.

Mr Kiiza said that over 80 people are admitted to both Kidera Health Centre IV and Kamuli Hospital.

Heavy rains swept homes leaving dozens of people homeless.

In Tororo, residents of Amoni Villages in Malaba Town Council have mounted a search for a body of a woman who drowned in River Malaba.

Eye witnesses told Daily Monitor that Regina Ekakol was swept by floods as she tried to uproot vegetables she had planted along the flooded river banks.

Mr Selestino Obbo, one of the survivors said that several people who had gone to their gardens, narrowly escaped by climbing trees as the river broke its banks.

He said that the floods have swept crops and livestock.

In Kumi District, three children aged between two and four died on Monday after being buried by a mass of loose soil at a murram excavation site at at Okes Village on the Kumi-Ngora road.

Mr Milton Epiu, the father of the children, who was reportedly at a local bar and did not know the whereabouts of his children, survived the wrath of residents who accused him of negligence.

Ms Grace Adongo, the grandmother of the children who was grazing goats with the children grazing , was retrieved from the heap of soil with minor injuries.

The mother of the children reportedly left Epiu's home sometime back.

Mr Moses Kooba, the Deputy Criminal Investigations Department boss, at Kumi Central Police Station, said no activity will be allowed at the site and they will communicate to Uganda Roads Authority to have the spot levelled.