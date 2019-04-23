Namibian Student Charged With Sex Crime in U.S.

A 33-YEAR-OLD Namibian student at Iowa State University in the United States has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a woman in his university apartment earlier this month.

Jona Shitaleni Paulus was charged on Thursday last week with third-degree sexual assault. He was being held in Story County Jail on US$50 000 (about N$708 000) bond, the Des Moines Register, a daily newspaper in Iowa, reported on Friday.

The newspaper reported that according to a criminal complaint, Paulus committed a sex act with a woman who was in his apartment during the early morning hours of 6 April, holding her down against her will.

The police said she was eventually able to push him off her, and then began recording him with her phone as she was leaving. In the recording, she can be heard telling Paulus "I told you no", followed by him replying "I know. I know", according to the complaint.

When the police interviewed Paulus three days later, he admitted a sex act had occurred, but told authorities it was consensual.

A university spokeswoman, Annette Hacker, said there was an "open, ongoing police investigation" into Paulus.

A search warrant application by university police additionally says Paulus is the subject of an investigation into a second sexual assault which took place during the night of 6 April.

According to the warrant application, a woman met Paulus on MeetMe, a social media app that allows people to meet people nearby. The woman invited Paulus to her apartment to "cuddle and sleep only", but he proceeded to commit multiple sex acts against her will during the course of the night and took photos and videos, according to the warrant application.

After Paulus fell asleep, she looked through the pictures stored on his phone, and found photos and videos "similar in nature with a lot of different girls," according to the application, the Des Moines Register reported.

Meanwhile, the South African Police Service (SAPS) announced in a media statement last week that the Hawks' Serious Crime Investigations unit have arrested a Namibian citizen, Hamukwaya Eliakim (58), at the Strand in the Western Cape Province on a charge of illegal diamond dealing.

Eliakim was arrested on 2 April as a result of a sting operation, during which he allegedly swallowed diamonds as police officers approached him.

After being arrested, Eliakim was taken to a hospital where an X-ray examination showed foreign objects in his torso, the SAPS reported. He was kept under guard, and diamonds were recovered when he made a visit to a toilet.

Eliakim has appeared in the Strand magistrate's court on a charge of illegal diamond dealing.